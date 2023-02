The Savage Halftime Hookup Sweepstakes [Enter Here]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

THE BIG GAME IS APPROACHING AND RIHANNA IS COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT!

TO CELEBRATE THE FENTY QUEEN PERFORMANCE, LET’S GET YOU GEARED UP WITH OUR SAVAGE HALFTIME SWEEPSTAKES! WE’RE SWAGGING YOU OUT WITH THE SAVAGE X FENTY GAME DAY COLLECTION GEAR IN HONOR OF THE BIG GAME AND RIRI’S PERFORMANCE!

LET US KNOW BELOW WHICH SONG YOU THINK RIHANNA WILL OPEN UP WITH AND IF YOU GUESS CORRECTLY, YOU QUALIFY TO WIN! HOW ‘BOUT A ROUND OF APPLAUSE, STANDING OVATION FOR RIHANNA AND THE BIG GAME! ONLY WITH 939 WKYS!

ENTER IN THE FORM BELOW!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, DC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Savage Halftime Hookup Sweepstakes ends on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.