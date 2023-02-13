Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock’s New Children’s Book Illustrates The Power Of Authenticity And Purpose

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock’s rise in the realm of politics exemplifies the power of perseverance, and he’s using the lessons learned along his journey to edify and uplift youth. Warnock—Georgia’s first Black senator—recently released a children’s book, People reported.

Titled Put Your Shoes On & Get Ready!, the inspiration behind the book’s moniker is derived from his father’s daily morning wake-up call during his childhood. The book illustrates how those words taught Warnock a larger lesson about the importance of preparation and following your purpose; a principle that he’s carried with him from his early beginnings in Savannah leading up to his historic electoral triumph in 2022. The book encourages youngsters to embrace their authentic selves and illuminates the importance of charting a distinctive path and serving your community.

Sen. Warnock—a father of two—says he hopes the story inspires youth to embrace their unique gifts and use them to effect change.

“It’s inspired by my dad, who woke me up every morning with the same message,” he told the news outlet. “That’s a mantra I’ve taken through life: that you have to show up and be ready, and that it’s important to be yourself. Put on your shoes, and the shoes that fit your feet. That sense of purpose, the recognition that we all have gifts and something to offer to the world, is something that I want to share with every child. And I’m inspired to do it in this children’s book, both as a pastor and a senator, but also as a dad.”

Paired with powerful words, Put Your Shoes On & Get Ready! features vibrant illustrations created by visual artist TeMika Grooms.

The release of the children’s book comes nearly a year after his memoir A Way Out of No Way: A Memoir of Truth, Transformation, and the New American Story hit bookshelves.

