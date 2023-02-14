Spirit.Ed: Check Out These Lovely Valentine’s Day Drinks

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s already Valentine’s Day season and while the usual flowers, candies, and teddy bear combo remain undefeated in expressing affection, who doesn’t like a good cocktail? For this edition of Spirit.Ed, we’re featuring a number of drinks that include cocktails, mocktails, wines, and more!

I’d like to be clear in saying that there’s no real rhyme or reason to this guide. We’re just going to share cocktails, wines, and whatever our heart pleases. If you don’t find anything to mix up or sip on for Valentine’s Day in this guide, you just didn’t want anything badly enough. Now, on with the show.

St-Rémy Signature’s Cherrity Starts At Home

by Bryson Ryan

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz St-Rémy Signature Brandy

1 oz cherry puree

1/4 oz PX sherry

1/2 oz sugar cane syrup

1 pinch smoked sea salt

1 egg white

Directions:

Add ingredients to a shaker

Dry Shake for 30 seconds without ice

Add ice and shake again until well chilled

Strain into a coupe and garnish with maraschino cherry.

Whale You Be Mine

by Gray Whale Gin

Ingredients:

2 oz Gray Whale Gin

5 oz blood orange juice

Instructions:

Shake with ice

Strain over ice

Top with soda water

Garnish with blood orange slices

Cosmopolitan

Created by Ocean Spray

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounce vodka

1 1/2 ounce Ocean Spray® Cranberry Juice Drink, any flavor, chilled

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

Lime twist, garnish

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, combine all ingredients and shake well.

Strain mixture into a chilled stemmed cocktail glass.

Garnish with lime twist.

Winter Fling

by Redemption Whiskey

Ingredients:

2 parts Redemption Rye

.25-part Cinnamon Syrup

.75 oz Sweet Vermouth

Rinse of Dry Curaçao

1 dash Angostura Bitters

3 dashes Pimento Bitters

Instructions:

Stir all ingredients in shaker with ice

Rinse chilled coupe glass with Dry Curaçao

Strain ingredients over chilled coupe glass

Whiskey Daisy

by Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon

Ingredients:

2 oz Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon

1/2 tbsp sugar

2 or 3 dashes of lemon juice

1 dash of lime juice

.5 oz Yellow Chartreuse

Instructions:

Shake with all ingredients (besides yellow chartreuse) with ice

In a cup, line a few berries at the bottom of the cup top with crushed ice

Strain contents of shaker

Top with Yellow Chartreuse

Garnish with a few berries on top

Luna Roja

by Nocheluna Sotol

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Nocheluna Sotol

0.5 oz Ancho Reyes Original

1 oz Prickly Pear Puree

0.75 oz Lime Juice

0.25 oz Simple syrup

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake well. Fine strain into a coupe or stem glass.

Mezcal con Tonika

by Contraluz

Ingredients:

2 oz Contraluz

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

4 oz Tonic Water

Preparation:

In a Collins glass, mix Contraluz and grapefruit juice. Top it off with tonic water. Garnish with a grapefruit or dehydrated orange slice.

The Glenfiddich Highlander Cocoa Recipe (Photo Credit: David Allardice)

Ingredients:

1 part Glenfiddich 14 Year Old

4 parts Hot Chocolate (the richer the better)

Top with Heavy whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings

Method:

Make your favorite hot chocolate to taste. Add hot chocolate to mug/glass then add Glenfiddich and stir.

Top with a layer of whipped cream and grate chocolate shavings in top. Enjoy responsibly.

Roses and Chocolates Recipe (Photo Credit: Naomi Leslie)

Ingredients:

3/4 part The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year Old

1/4 part Red Wine Syrup*

4 dashes Chocolate Bitters

Champagne

Method:

Add The Balvenie, red wine syrup, and chocolate bitters to a mixing glass. Add ice and stir briefly. Strain into a flute glass and top with Champagne.

*Red Wine Simple Syrup: Heat 2 parts full bodied red wine to 1 part cane sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool before use.

Manhattan, Mi Amor (Photo Credit: Casa Del Sol Tequila)

Ingredients:

2 oz Casa Del Sol Anejo Tequila

3/4 oz sweet vermouth

1/2 oz agave nectar

2 dashes Angostura Chocolate Bitters

Amarena cherries

In a glass, muddle agave nectar, sweet vermouth and 1 cherry. Add in tequila and ice.

Stir well and top with bitters.

Garnish with remaining cherries.

Pink Lady

by Cointreau

Ingredients:

0.75 oz Cointreau

2 oz Vodka

0.72 oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 oz Sparkling Wine (Crémant De Loire)

3 Whole Strawberries

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker and muddle

Add ice and shake

Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass

Top with sparkling wine

Garnish with lime twist

MYX Fusions

MYX Fusions was created by the mind of Nicki Minaj and has a perfect pairing for your Valentine’s Day celebration with its watermelon flavor offering. Learn more about MYX Fusions here.

—

Photo: CarlosDavid.org / Getty

Spirit.Ed: Check Out These Lovely Valentine’s Day Drinks was originally published on cassiuslife.com