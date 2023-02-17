Chloe Bailey Kicks Off NBA All-Star Weekend Serving Curves Galore

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey and her luscious curves are at it again. The singer performed her single “Pray It Away” for the first time live in a custom, latex one-piece sporty look, and homegirl worked it!

Chloe Bailey is our spirit animal. We love how the artist is living her life unapologetically, and we are always here for her one-of-a-kind style moments. Bailey performed her single “Pray It Away” at the NBA TNT American Express Road Show last night, and the song was a bop, but her outfit was a hit too. The custom, one-piece blue and white garb clung to every inch of Bailey’s skin. It featured a plunging neckline and boy shorts that revealed the “Treat Me” singer’s round bottom. The title of Bailey’s forthcoming album, In Pieces, was written across the top of her outfit. She complemented her look with fishnet tights and white chunky-heel boots. Bailey’s accessories included fire red lipstick and a choker necklace.

During Bailey’s performance, she announced that she had officially turned in her first debut album and that it was the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to herself. In an interview with Essence last year, the “Do It” songstress revealed that this album reflects her real-life experiences. “It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music,” disclosed Bailey.

Bailey’s debut album, In Pieces, is set to be released next month.

