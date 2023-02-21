Janelle Monáe Serves Body In A Black Mugler Bodysuit During NBA All-Star Weekend

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Janelle Monáe gave us style goals over the weekend when she stepped out in a black Mugler bodysuit during All-Star Weekend, and we’re obsessed!

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was spotted on the scene during another appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend strutting her stuff in the sheer look. The look included a black body suit with sheer detailing throughout, which fit her like a glove. She paired the sexy ensemble with a pair of black boots that set the entire look off.

As for her hair, she wore it in a sporty up-do with a curled bang that fit the look perfectly. Monáe accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and a nude lip. The singer was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection while stepping out for the annual sports weekend. She made sure to stop and pose for the cameras as she showed off the fit from all angles.

Monáe was also spotted flicking it up with a few friends during an event tied to the weekend where we got to see the fit in even better detail. Check it out below.

