SZA dropped her sophomore album SOS in December and has recently announced plans to add ten new songs to it for a deluxe edition. The release date for the follow-up album has yet to be made public.
SZA has been racking up accolades left and right over the past few months. After SOS debuted at number 1 on Billboard 200, she was also named Billboard ‘Woman of the Year’ for 2022, broke the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album, and the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) just declared SOS is now officially platinum.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The ten additional tracks included on the deluxe version will now bring the total for SOS to 33 songs.
Are you here for more new music from SZA!?
The Latest:
- Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
- ‘The Shade Room’ Reaches Settlement With 50 Cent Over Alleged Penis Enhancement Claims
- SZA to Release 10 New Tracks on ‘SOS: Deluxe’
- 15-Year-Old Boy Dies Subway Surfing On J Train In New York City
- T.I. Fires Back At Boosie Badazz’s Snitch Claims
- Jayda Cheaves Wishes People Would Ask Less About Her Child’s Father And More About Her Mental Health
- Lizzo Serves ‘Clueless’ Vibes In A Plaid Gucci Dress
- Jennifer McClellan Is The 1st Black Woman Elected To Congress In Virginia
- A Four Day Work Week Could Be Coming To Maryland
- Family Of Malcolm X To File $100M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against FBI, CIA, & NYPD
SZA to Release 10 New Tracks on ‘SOS: Deluxe’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Baby Wop: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome a Babygirl!
-
Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022
-
Rihanna Shares Adorable Picture of Baby Boy For British Vogue Feature
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Baby Wop: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome a Babygirl!
-
Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022
-
Rihanna Shares Adorable Picture of Baby Boy For British Vogue Feature
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced