Did You Know? 6 Facts About St. Jude’s Commitment To Saving Lives

St. Jude treats children from all 50 states and around the world. St. Jude provides thousands of free consultations for doctors treating children worldwide, including kids in your community.

St. Jude was the first children’s hospital to make a major investment in pediatric cancer genome sequencing. The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital–Washington University Pediatric Cancer Genome Project has resulted in groundbreaking discoveries in several childhood cancers. Before this project, not even one pediatric cancer genome had been sequenced.