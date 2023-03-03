Cardi B and Offset’s brand new meal at McDonald’s is meeting backlash from several franchise owners of the popular fast food restaurant. Opposition comes from owners who say the rap couple doesn’t align with the company’s values.
The date-night-themed meal comes with a Quarterpounder With Cheese, Cheeseburger, large fry, two drinks, bbq sauce, and an apple pie.
The disgruntled owners claim that the couple’s rap lyrics are of large concern when trying to push meals to typical families. According to the Wall Street Journal, some restaurants refused to promote and sell the meal.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Have you tried the new meal from McDonald’s? Or are you going to boycott it as well!?
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Girl Scouts Blast Reselling of Sold-Out Cookie on eBay
- Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
- Chris Rock May Address Will Smith Slap in Live Netflix Special In Baltimore
- WIZARDS Hosts Women’s Day Celebration On March 8th
- Lil Mosey Acquitted On Rape Charges in Washington State
- Howard Men’s Basketball Team Wins First MEAC Title Since 1987
- Meet Rican Da Menace, Baltimore’s finest (INTERVIEW)
- Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Off White
- Kerry Washington Is A Stunner In Latest Instagram Photos
- British Vogue Shares Adorable BTS Of Rihanna’s March Cover Shoot
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
19 Sexy Pictures Of Paula Patton (PHOTOS)
-
Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022