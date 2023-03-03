Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Keisha Lance Bottoms Explains Biden’s First Selma Bridge Crossing As President

For many across America, the events that transpired in Selma, Alabama on March 7, 1965 — known today commemoratively as “Bloody Sunday” — will forever be burned in the minds of those who understand the fight for equality hasn’t been an easy one for African Americans.

58 years later, that mission to honor the over 525 Black people who gathered at Browns Chapel in the name of equal voting rights will continue on to prove their actions weren’t in vain. This weekend’s festivities will also see another supporter in attendance: President Joe Biden.

Although her time as White House senior advisor has officially come to an end just a few days ago — she’ll be succeeded by Stephen K. Benjamin next month — Keisha Lance Bottoms was still able to do one last act of good biz by stopping by to see Sybil Wilkes for a virtual conversation about Biden’s attendance at the 2023 Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee. According to his planned agenda, President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Edmund Pettus Bridge to discuss the importance of commemorating Bloody Sunday while also driving home the overall message of not erasing history.

Get the full scoop from Keisha Lance Bottoms below on this special edition of “What You Need To Know”:

