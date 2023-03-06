93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

If you are a Howard County resident facing eviction, here is some news that may help you.

Residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for new assistance.

Last week, officials announced that the county had nee funding to help residents pay rent, utilities, and mortgage payments.

Applications can be sumitted through an online portal beginning today until March 10. The application criteria for both funds are below:

Applicant must be a Howard County resident and provide proof of home address

Applicant must provide one of the following forms for proof of eviction:

DC-CV-082 Failure to Pay Rent – Landlord’s Complaint for Repossession of Rented Property

DC-CV-082MH Failure to Pay Rent – Park Owner’s Complaint for Repossession of Rented Property

DC-CV-081 Petition for Warrant of Restitution

Currently experiencing a financial hardship (ERA2 only)

Household income is at or below 65% AMI for ARPA or 80% AMI for ERA2

For more information or details on how to apply, click here.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Howard County To Offer Additional Funding For Eviction Prevention was originally published on 92q.com