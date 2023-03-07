Get To Know WKYS Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch Panelist Keyonna Jones

Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Keyonna graduated from St. John’s College High School in 2006 and started her collegiate career as a student of Psychology at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C. In search of a more challenging path, she transferred to Philip Merrill’s College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, College Park where she received her Bachelors of Arts in Broadcast Journalism with a concentration in Education. She obtained her Master’s in Science Management with a specialization in Public Relations in December 2019.

During the four years she worked as a news producer for News Radio station WNEW, 99.1, Keyonna received two Edward Murrow Awards. Returning to one of her original passions, in August 2015, Keyonna founded Congress Heights Arts and Culture Center (CHACC) home of #soufsidecreative, located at 3200 MLK Ave. SE, with a mission to bring something new and necessary to the East of the River community in the District of Columbia. She also serves on the board of The Creative School as Vice President.

Beyond her many efforts at CHACC, Keyonna has given serious energy to her many hobbies, transforming many of them into entrepreneurial ventures. She’s a tattoo artist, published Fashion Stylist, photo enthusiast, graphic designer and avid gardner,

​In June 2020, Keyonna had the honor of being 1 of 7 artist to paint the ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza’ which catapulted her into mural work in and out of the city. She’s collaborated with the Washington Mystics, the Washington Commanders, Pharrel’s Something in the Water Festival and many more.

September 2022, Keyonna received the 37th Annual Mayors Arts Awards for Excellence as a Community Arts Advocate.

She is a proud mother of daughter Kayla Shawn and son Keon Michael.