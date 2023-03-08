Tessa Thompson Refused to Say ‘Jawn’ in Creed III Movie

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

With Creed III setting record-breaking numbers at the box office, one would assume that the cast had a blast putting this masterpiece together. That may have been the case, However there were a few bumps in the road in which Tessa Thompson, Bianca, expressed her discontent.

In the first installment of the Creed series, there’s a scene where Bianca and Adonis go to get Philly cheesesteaks. Bianca then introduces Adonis to the colloquial term “jawn”, a slang for any noun. Seven years since the original movie, the couple is now thriving and settled in far away from Philadelphia, so Thompson wanted to do away with the colloquialisms in order to emphasize evolution in a person.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Thompson details what her wishes were for this installment of the movie trilogy. “I said to them, ‘I’m not saying jawn in this movie because we’ve heard it, we’ve done it. I want to break new territory,’” Thompson says. “Not saying ‘jawn’ was also a way of saying inside of the filmmaking that you are going to witness someone that is constantly evolving.”

Sources say that Thompson and Michael B. Jordan also appeared in couples therapy together as their ‘Creed’ characters, which Thompson explains was very useful being the two were both involved in romantic partnerships throughout the course of making these movies.”Since we’ve been making these movies for eight, nine years, we’ve seen each other through various stages in our own romantic things,” she said. “So we know stuff about each other’s lives. We shared and talked about it. So therapy ended up starting at work and getting more personal.”

With top spot numbers at the box office and a foretelling plot with Bianca and Adonis’ daughter Amara wanting to become a boxer like her daddy, This could be foreshadowing for another movie in the making. “When we think about the title character as a boxer, there’s now more than one Creed. So I think there are definitely narrative possibilities,” Thompson says. “We have something that we collectively want to say, and I think there’s still plenty left to say. So if audiences want to see it, I think we’d all be happy to return.”

