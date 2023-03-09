How to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend, so you’ll likely want to prepare your internal clock. Most of the US “spring forward” into Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m.

CNN Health recently talked with experts about the best ways to prepare before we jump ahead an hour. One expert suggests already moving up the time you go to bed, eat your meals, exercise, and take medications.

It’s also suggested that we expose ourselves to light earlier in the day and darkness earlier in the evening.

“Planning for the change can be key to lessening the impact of this change on your body’s circadian rhythms,” said sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine.

Three ways doctors say adjust to Daylight Saving Time:

Moving bed and wake times

Increase bright light exposure in the morning

Avoiding bright light for at least three hours before bedtime



How do you deal with Daylight Saving Time? Are there any habits that you work on when time changes?

