System Outage At Maryland’s Comptroller Office Causing Temporary Delays In Tax Return Processing

A system outage at the Maryland Comptroller’s Office caused a temporary delay in processing tax returns, refund requests and direct debit requests.
The office announced that they were unable to access their online systems so workers are not able to answer any specific questions for residents during the outage.
NOTE: Tax returns can still be filed during the outage.
In a statement on their website, the office announced that the system has since been restored.
“As of Monday, March 13, the Comptroller of Maryland’s internal tax processing system is restored and working. Our staff is actively processing tax returns, refund requests, and direct debit requests and is working through the back-log created during the week when our system was not functioning. We expect to be fully up-to-date in processing requests by Wednesday, March 22. We pride ourselves on providing timely service to Maryland taxpayers and apologize for the inconvenience the service outage caused. Thank you!”
For more information and updates, click here.
