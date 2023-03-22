93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

On today’s Asking For A Friend it looks like everybody in the family is living a double life!

Chelsea called in for advice and we need you to help us weigh in! She’s secretly a part of an escort service where men call in to request companionship in exchange for money! While on the clock, she recognized her father’s voice on the line requesting a woman to travel with him to Vegas! Meanwhile his wife- her mother believed him when he told her it was strictly a work trip!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Should she blow up her own spot and confess to her mother? Should she confront her father and call him out!? Or should she just let everything play out and mind her business? Drop a comment with some advice!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Asking For A Friend: Should She Tell Her Mom That Her Dad Is Cheating? was originally published on themorninghustle.com