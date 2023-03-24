The Wizards have ended their 4 game losing streak after their victory against the San Antonio Spurs! This game marks the first time Washington swept the season series against the Spurs since the 1996-97 season. Wizards forward Corey Kispert made his career-high 26 points in tonight’s game with 5 rebounds, 2 assists and one block. Kristaps Porzingis scored 23 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks. This Spurs game was a season-high for Wizards guard Delon Wright, who dropped 24 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists to his stat line. This was a much needed win and we hope that the team continues as we get closer to the play-in for the playoffs.
Final Score: Wizards 136 – Spurs 124
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
Checkout the highlights from this game here:
After the win; Coach Unseld, Corey Kispert and Delon Wright spoke to the media. Watch the press conference below…
Source: Wizards PR
READ MORE:
- The Wizards Sweep The Spurs For 22-23 Season After Friday Night Victory [Wizards Postgame March 24th vs Spurs]
- The Wizards Now On An 3 Game Losing Streak [Wizards Postgame March 21st vs Orlando]
- WIZARDS Hosts Women’s Day Celebration On March 8th
- Howard Men’s Basketball Team Wins First MEAC Title Since 1987
- The NBA Has A History Of Drug Testing Players After Big Games
- Brittney Griner Is Rejoining The Phoenix Mercury To Mark Return To WNBA
- Kevin Durant Reveals It Was “Tough To Stomach” Kyrie Irving Trade Request From Brooklyn Nets
- Globetrotting: Burna Boy, Tems & Post Malone Named Performers For 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend
- Phoenix Suns Acquire Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Late Night Deal With Brooklyn Nets
- Russell Westbrook Traded To Jazz In Three-Team Deal
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The Wizards Sweep The Spurs For 22-23 Season After Friday Night Victory [Wizards Postgame March 24th vs Spurs] was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
[VIDEO] Ouch! Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo
-
Join Us For The WKYS 93.9 Women's Excellence Empowerment Brunch [Get Tickets Here]
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass