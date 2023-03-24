The Wizards Sweep The Spurs For 22-23 Season After Friday Night Victory [Wizards Postgame March 24th vs Spurs]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Wizards have ended their 4 game losing streak after their victory against the San Antonio Spurs! This game marks the first time Washington swept the season series against the Spurs since the 1996-97 season. Wizards forward Corey Kispert made his career-high 26 points in tonight’s game with 5 rebounds, 2 assists and one block. Kristaps Porzingis scored 23 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks. This Spurs game was a season-high for Wizards guard Delon Wright, who dropped 24 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists to his stat line. This was a much needed win and we hope that the team continues as we get closer to the play-in for the playoffs.

Final Score: Wizards 136 – Spurs 124

Checkout the highlights from this game here:

After the win; Coach Unseld, Corey Kispert and Delon Wright spoke to the media. Watch the press conference below…

Source: Wizards PR

