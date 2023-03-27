An 18-year-old is in custody after a deadly shooting inside a apartment in Fairfax County early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 8 am on Viera Lane in Fairfax. A relative who was asleep in the apartment called police after hearing a gunshot in the living room.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The relative found the victim, 20-year-old Javier Gomez, with a gunshot wound to the upper body, and saw the suspect leaving the apartment. Gomez was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. Investigators discovered that the victim and suspect, 18-year-old Darren Cruz Colindres had been at the apartment together since Friday night.
Colindres was arrested on Saturday around 12:00 pm at a home in the 2700 block of Pleasantdale Road in McLean. He has been charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony. Police are still looking into what caused the shooting. We’ll update as more information becomes available.
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS:
- 18-Year-Old Arrested After Deadly Apartment Shooting In Fairfax County
- Wizards Postgame March 26th Loss vs Toronto Raptors
- The Wizards Sweep The Spurs For 22-23 Season After Friday Night Victory [Wizards Postgame March 24th vs Spurs]
- Everything We Know About The Irvo Otieno Case
- Howard County Police Hosting Free Steering Wheel lock Giveaway For Hyundai and Kia Owners
- Mall In Columbia Implements Weekend Curfew For Children Under 18
- WIZARDS Will Celebrate Their Annual Pride Night On March 28th
- The Wizards Now On An 3 Game Losing Streak [Wizards Postgame March 21st vs Orlando]
- 10 Must Visit Destinations For Black Travelers This Spring And Summer
- VA Parents Arrested After Their Infant Dies From Fentanyl Overdose
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
18-Year-Old Arrested After Deadly Apartment Shooting In Fairfax County was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
[VIDEO] Ouch! Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo
-
Join Us For The WKYS 93.9 Women's Excellence Empowerment Brunch [Get Tickets Here]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion