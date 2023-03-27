Basketball

Wizards Postgame March 26th Loss vs Toronto Raptors

Published on March 27, 2023

Raptors vs Wizards

Source: Richard Lautens / Getty

The Wizards fall short in Sunday’s game against the Raptors! Here are a few of the positives from the Wizards boxscore; Kristaps Porzingis tallied a team-high 26 points with six rebounds, two assists and two steals. He has now scored 20+ points in five-straight games. Washington forward Corey Kispert tallied 19 points and 3 rebounds. Wizards rookie guard Johnny Davis recorded a career-high 15 points with 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. Wizards forward Deni Avdija netted 15 points plus a team-best 9 rebounds and dished out 7 assists.

Final Score: Wizards 104 – Raptors 114

Checkout the highlights from this game here:

After the loss; Coach Unseld and Kristaps Porzingis spoke to the media. Watch the press conference below…

Source: Wizards PR

READ MORE:

Wizards Postgame March 26th Loss vs Toronto Raptors  was originally published on woldcnews.com

