The Wizards fall short in Sunday’s game against the Raptors! Here are a few of the positives from the Wizards boxscore; Kristaps Porzingis tallied a team-high 26 points with six rebounds, two assists and two steals. He has now scored 20+ points in five-straight games. Washington forward Corey Kispert tallied 19 points and 3 rebounds. Wizards rookie guard Johnny Davis recorded a career-high 15 points with 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. Wizards forward Deni Avdija netted 15 points plus a team-best 9 rebounds and dished out 7 assists.
Final Score: Wizards 104 – Raptors 114
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
Checkout the highlights from this game here:
After the loss; Coach Unseld and Kristaps Porzingis spoke to the media. Watch the press conference below…
Source: Wizards PR
READ MORE:
- Wizards Postgame March 26th Loss vs Toronto Raptors
- The Wizards Sweep The Spurs For 22-23 Season After Friday Night Victory [Wizards Postgame March 24th vs Spurs]
- The Wizards Now On An 3 Game Losing Streak [Wizards Postgame March 21st vs Orlando]
- WIZARDS Hosts Women’s Day Celebration On March 8th
- Howard Men’s Basketball Team Wins First MEAC Title Since 1987
- The NBA Has A History Of Drug Testing Players After Big Games
- Brittney Griner Is Rejoining The Phoenix Mercury To Mark Return To WNBA
- Kevin Durant Reveals It Was “Tough To Stomach” Kyrie Irving Trade Request From Brooklyn Nets
- Globetrotting: Burna Boy, Tems & Post Malone Named Performers For 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend
- Phoenix Suns Acquire Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Late Night Deal With Brooklyn Nets
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Wizards Postgame March 26th Loss vs Toronto Raptors was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
[VIDEO] Ouch! Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo
-
Join Us For The WKYS 93.9 Women's Excellence Empowerment Brunch [Get Tickets Here]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion