Lizzo Is A Stylish Beach Babe In Her Latest Instagram Pic

Lizzo defines the phrase, “Work hard, play harder.” The talented songbird is spreading the message of positivity through her worldwide tour, but she’s also taking time to relax and unwind.

In an Instagram post, the “Special” crooner took a selfie as she sipped on a cold Corona. Judging by her last couple of photos, Lizzo is living her best life on the beach, and we love to see it.

The singer looked radiant in a set of braids, hoop earrings, a black bikini top, and golden complexion.

In another photo, Lizzo posed on the beach, in a green bikini, black sunglasses, and her hair styled in bantu knots.

“Bahamas! You ready? See you soon ,” she captioned the post.

Lizzo’s tour will return to the states on April 21st, with the first stop in Knoxville, Tennessee. She completed the European leg of the tour in London earlier this month. She’s making a special stop in The Bahamas for the Atlantis Paradise Island’s Atlantis LIVE concert series.

“For the past 25 years, Atlantis Paradise Island has consistently offered immersive experiences showcasing our beautiful environment, art, culture, and cuisine, creating lifelong memories for our guests and community. We can’t wait to welcome Lizzo and all her fans this March to celebrate our 25th anniversary year and kick off our Music Making Waves series. Travelers and residents can all enjoy her greatest hits right here on Paradise Island,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island.

Work hard, play harder!

