Does Meek Mill have that exclusive tea?
Lamar Jackson apparently wants to be a New England Patriot, according to Meek!
TMZ is reporting that Robert Kraft is saying that the Ravens Quarterback wants to head to New England after the Philadelphia rapper received a text from him personally.
However, at this time, Bill Belichick hasn’t given an OK and New England’s head coach will ultimately make the final decision.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
This news came just a couple of hours after Jackson revealed on Twitter that he requested a trade from the Ravens earlier this month stating the organization hasn’t been able to meet his value.
“No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again,” Jackson said.
Could you see Lamar in New England?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
I’m In Mourning: Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Reacts to Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request Tweet
Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Teases Exclusive Interview
Meek Mill Says Lamar Jackson Wants To Be A New England Patriot was originally published on 92q.com
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
[VIDEO] Ouch! Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo
-
Join Us For The WKYS 93.9 Women's Excellence Empowerment Brunch [Get Tickets Here]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]