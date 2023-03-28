Here’s Your Chance To Win DC Comedy Jam Tickets + $250! [Music Survey]

Contests

Here's Your Chance To Win DC Comedy Jam Tickets + $250!

Published on March 28, 2023

Comedy Jam Music Survey

93.9 WKYS presents the DC Comedy Jam going down April 22 at DAR Constitution Hall!

Hosted by Chey Parker with vibes provided by DJ A&G!

Here’s your chance to win free passes so you can check out Deray Davis, Corey Holcomb, Lil Duval, and more!

CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR MUSIC SURVEY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN $250 & TICKETS!

