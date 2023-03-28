The NBA legend, Earvin “Magic” Johnson has joined the bidding group to own the Washington Commanders, sources confirmed. The Hall of Famer will join the Harris group led by Josh Harris who also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.
Magic Johnson is currently the part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and was The Lakers team president from 2017-2019. He has also invested in other sports teams, including the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and MLS’ Los Angeles FC.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
In November, The Commanders current team owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they will be selling the team and Forbes listed the value of the franchise at $5.6 billion. NFL owners will be meeting in Phoenix next week, so a deal could happen soon but sources say that the sale most likely won’t be approved until late May when the owners meet again.
READ MORE SPORTS NEWS:
- Magic Johnson Joins The Run To Buy The Commanders
- Meek Mill Says Lamar Jackson Wants To Be A New England Patriot
- Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Baltimore Ravens
- Wizards Postgame March 26th Loss vs Toronto Raptors
- The Wizards Sweep The Spurs For 22-23 Season After Friday Night Victory [Wizards Postgame March 24th vs Spurs]
- Gilbert Arenas Believes Nobody is Scared of LeBron James
- The Wizards Now On An 3 Game Losing Streak [Wizards Postgame March 21st vs Orlando]
- Paul Pierce Tells Jaylen Brown He Didn’t Fake An Injury To Use Bathroom During The “Wheelchair Game”
- Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott Era Has Officially Ended
- Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Magic Johnson Joins The Run To Buy The Commanders was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
[VIDEO] Ouch! Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo
-
Join Us For The WKYS 93.9 Women's Excellence Empowerment Brunch [Get Tickets Here]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]