93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As we get closer and closer to Dreamville Festival 2023, the demand for nearby hotel accommodations and home rentals is growing.

As reported by WRAL, tickets to the 2-day event at Dorothea Dix Park this weekend sold out in advance. As of Tuesday, it appears that nearly all hotel rooms in Downtown Raleigh are sold out as well.

Joel Fuller, general manager for Sheraton Raleigh says that the majority of their rooms were sold out just hours after the lineup was announced. This year’s lineup includes Usher, Drake, Burna Boy, and of course, Fayetteville’s own J. Cole.

“This definitely has a really big draw. This is probably the busiest (weekend) we’ve seen in a handful of years,” Fuller said.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The festival offered 20,000 more tickets per day this year compared to last year’s festival. Because of that, increase demand for lodging is expected.

“We ran about 92% occupancy last year county-wide,” Visit Raleigh Executive Vice President Loren Gold said. “We were almost completely sold out.”

Of the 31 hotels listed on Dreamville’s website, only two have rooms with the festival discount. Without the discount, Best Western Plus near Crabtree Valley Mall may be one of the few options left, with rates of $399 a night.

With Dreamville organizers planning to continue hosting the festival in Raleigh, Fuller expects the high-demand trend for hotels to continue.

“I think it’s only going to get busier and busier as the festival continues year after year. It’ll continue to be exciting. We’ll find ways to handle the growth of it,” he said.

RELATED

Demands For Hotel Rooms Soar Ahead of Dreamville Festival was originally published on hiphopnc.com