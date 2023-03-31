2 Chainz, Juicy J & Free Nationals Headline National Cannabis Festival 2023 In D.C.

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The annual National Cannabis Festival makes its return to the Nation’s Capital next month, bringing together fans to enjoy stellar music and connect with advocates fighting for access to cannabis. Headling this year’s NCF will be 2 Chainz, Juicy J, and the Free Nationals along with other musical guests and speakers taking to the stage.

The National Cannabis Festival, co-founded by Caroline Phillips in 2015, is about much more than the consumption of cannabis and the music festival. For the seventh NCF, the entire week leading up to the festival will bring together business leaders in the cannabis space, patients, advocates, elected officials, and many more. The NCF will host a number of workshops and related activities all week long, and the festival will feature a collection of national and homegrown acts.

Local favorites and Go-Go legends Backyard Band, funk and soul band Everyday Everybody, cumbia band Cumbia Heights, DC-based production duo Foots and Cole, reggae band Nkula, and DJ Farrah Flosscett will join the aforementioned headliners onstage.

New this year, the NCF is launching 420 Food Week, patterning with area restaurants with specialized items to celebrate the event. More information on 420 Food Week and the entire National Cannabis Festival offerings will be featured below.

420 WEEK

● 420 Week begins the week leading up to the festival from April 15 – April 21. The week will include workshops, demonstrations, unique experiences, music, performing arts, comedy, and more, at venues across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The week also debuts 420 Food Week, a new addition to festival festivities, where visitors and Washingtonians alike can enjoy special menus and special offers from participating restaurants including Jerk At Nite, Little Miner Taco, H Street Country Club, and El Sol serving the best salty and sweet munchies across the DMV. On the day of the festival, the Munchies Zone is where guests will find some of these food vendors and more during the day’s happenings.

● The National Cannabis Policy Summit’s Congressional Forum on Thursday, April 20, assembles cannabis advocates, patients, business leaders, and policy experts for an afternoon of keynote addresses and discussions featuring Members of Congress in the Capitol Visitors Center’s Auditorium. Topics of discussion include expungement, banking, social equity, and paths to federal legalization. Join us for an afternoon of conversation and questions with elected officials addressing the most pressing questions around cannabis policy reform.

EDUCATION

In addition to the concert, the festival features six education pavilions covering topics, including: Wellness, Policy, Culture, Culinary, Grower’s World, and new this year, the Psychedelics education track. The pavilions invite attendees to participate in discussions on the medicinal benefits of cannabis, learn about legislative updates from state and federal advocates, hear from farming, tech, and culture influencers, re-focus their minds with yoga sessions, and more.

LOUNGES

● LGBTQIA+ Lounge, hosted by The Washington Blade, is a place for advocates and community members to gather, network, and share experiences.

● Seniors Lounge (for NCF’s “golden buds”) and the Veterans Pavilion hosted by Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) and Balanced Veterans, return to serve as retreats for our special guests from the hustle and bustle of festivities.

Learn more about the National Cannabis Festival and additional programming by clicking here.

—

Photo: NCF

2 Chainz, Juicy J & Free Nationals Headline National Cannabis Festival 2023 In D.C. was originally published on hiphopwired.com