Drake Had Dreamville Crowd Sing Whitney Houston’s ‘I’ll Always Love You’ to J. Cole!

The Dreamville Music Festival went down in Raleigh over the weekend and the two-day celebration saw more than 20 acts take the stage!

While Usher headlined Day 1, J. Cole turned to his old friend Drake to help him close down Day 2. The Dreamville crowd was certainly pleased with that decision.

One of the viral and heartwarming moments of the weekend came when Drake wanted to show his good friend J. Cole some love. He did that by having the Dreamville crowd, in unison, sing the late great Whitney Houston’s I’ll Always Love You to their hometown hero.

As Cole soaked in the moment, he paced back and forth on stage, smiling ear to ear. He even chimed in with his own melodic interpretation of the classic ballad, before returning some gratitude back to Drizzy.

“This man right here bro, I’m such a fan,” Cole said. “And I feel like I’m speaking for all of us when I say this bro. We are wowed, amazed, blown away by your greatness bro.”. The two then bro-hugged it out before J. Cole got back to business!

