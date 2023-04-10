Social Media Videos Show Louisville Shooting Scene As 5 Killed, Including ‘Lone Shooter’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

At least five people were killed and at least six others were injured in a mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning, according to the police.

Early reports of the shooting suggested before there was proof that there were deaths as videos from around the scene began to populate social media timelines.

While details were not immediately clear, numerous media outlets were reporting that there are “multiple casualties.”

According to the Lousiville Courier-Journal, “an active police situation” was happening in the city’s downtown area on East Main Street.

Reports on social media claimed the shooting happened inside a bank and near the city’s baseball stadium, Slugger Field.

One video posted to social media includes what sounds like multiple gunshots fired as police cars with blaring sirens and law enforcement personnel are also shown. Officials can be heard telling drivers to leave because there is an “active shooter” situation “at the bank.”

Another video provided different vantage points.

Lousiville’s mayor took to Twitter to advise people to stay away from the area.

“There is an active police situation downtown. Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice,” Mayor Craig Greenberg tweeted. “We will provide information as soon as possible.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted a Twitter thread with a timeline of events.

“Calls came in for an active aggressor around 830 this morning in the 300 block E Main at the Old National Bank” before at least one officer responded “in minutes.”

No details were offered about how the shooter was killed or by whom.

But LMPD did say that “There is no longer a danger to the public.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

