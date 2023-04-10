Oh Baby!
Congrats are definitely in order for actress Keisha Knight Pulliam and her husband Brad James. Over the weekend, Keisha revealed that their second child, a boy, has arrived.
RELATED: Halle Berry Bares All In Latest Instagram Photo: ‘I Do What I Wanna Do’
RELATED: Blac Chyna Shares Inspirational IG Post On Easter Sunday
What makes the baby news extra special is that Keisha made the announcement on April 9th, which happens to be her birthday.
“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… ,” Pulliam wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the birthday wishes!! ”
The happy pappy can be seen overjoyed in the online clip.
“This is how grown people play doctor,” Bread joked as he lovingly asked his wife about her diet.
Congrats! Keisha Knight Pulliam Announces Her Baby Boy Is Here! was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Love Is Blind Now Casting In Washington, D.C. + 3 More Cities! [Apply Here]
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Give His Kids’ Mothers A “Monthly Allowance,” Twitter Roasts Him
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Trump Indicted By Manhattan Grand Jury, First Former POTUS To Face Criminal Charges