Libianca Talks The Success of ‘People’, TikTok Perks, Cameroonian Food Everyone Must Try + More

Published on April 10, 2023

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 29, 2023

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Rising artist Libianca speaks with DJ A&G about the success of her hit song People and so much more! She opens up about why she wrote this song and the true meaning behind it. If you haven’t heard the song, make sure to watch the music video below.

DJ A&G gives the Cameroonian singer, the foods she must try while in The DMV and Libianca shares her top Cameroonian dish that everyone must try. See all of this plus more in their full interview below…

 

