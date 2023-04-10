Rising artist Libianca speaks with DJ A&G about the success of her hit song People and so much more! She opens up about why she wrote this song and the true meaning behind it. If you haven’t heard the song, make sure to watch the music video below.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
DJ A&G gives the Cameroonian singer, the foods she must try while in The DMV and Libianca shares her top Cameroonian dish that everyone must try. See all of this plus more in their full interview below…
READ MORE:
- Tory Lanez’ Request For A New Trial Has Been Denied
- Libianca Talks The Success of ‘People’, TikTok Perks, Cameroonian Food Everyone Must Try + More
- Teyana Taylor Gets Candid About Motherhood And Her Latest Movie Role In ‘Interview’ Magazine
- Congrats! Keisha Knight Pulliam Announces Her Baby Boy Is Here!
- Lawsuit Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drugged In Blackmail Conspiracy Before His Death
- Blac Chyna Shares Inspirational IG Post On Easter Sunday
- You Care: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox “Back On” After Hawaiian Vacay
- Halle Berry Bares All In Latest IG Photo: ‘I Do What I Wanna Do’
- Lawsuit Claims Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned Black History Books, Allowed Bullying & Served Nothing But Sushi
- Coolio Died From Exposure To Fentanyl, According To Manager
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Love Is Blind Now Casting In Washington, D.C. + 3 More Cities! [Apply Here]
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Give His Kids’ Mothers A “Monthly Allowance,” Twitter Roasts Him
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Trump Indicted By Manhattan Grand Jury, First Former POTUS To Face Criminal Charges