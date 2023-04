THE WKYS LUNCHROOM CRASH [Register Here]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

DMV WE HEARD YOU! 93.9 WKYS PRESENTS THE LUNCHROOM CRASH!

WE’RE INVADING YOUR SCHOOL’S LUNCH HOUR EVERY FRIDAY WITH LIVE MUSIC, COOL PRIZES, SPECIAL GUESTS AND A LIT TURN UP BY ALADDIN DA PRINCE AND THE PROBLEM CHILD! WE’RE PROVIDING LIVE MUSIC AND EVERY FRIDAY TO TURN UP YOUR LUNCH HOUR! AND YOU JUST NEVER KNOW, WE MAY BRING OUT A . ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS REGISTER YOUR SCHOOL IN THE FORM BELOW!

THIS IS A PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT THAT SCHOOL IS COOL! WE’RE 939 WKYS, NUMBER 1 IN THE DMV AND WE APPROVE THIS MESSAGE!