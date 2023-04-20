GloRilla may be in a little hot water as the rapper’s single “Tomorrow” is now at the center of a lawsuit.
In documents obtained by TMZ, Ivory Paynes of Dog House Posse is claiming the Memphis rapper and her producer Macaroni Toni sampled his nearly 30-year-old track to create their song without permission.
Paynes is accusing Glo of sampling the 1994 song “Street of the Westbank” to create “Tomorrow,” claiming it takes key elements from his song, like the piano, cello, and drum tracks.
Check out the song below:
Her record home, Collective Music Group, and publishing companies Warner Chappell Music and Sony/ATV Music are also named in the suit.
Additionally, her remix “Tomorrow 2” which features Cardi B is also listed but Cardi is not listed as a defendant in the case.
The post GloRilla Facing Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing Sample For Hit Song “Tomorrow” appeared first on 92 Q.
