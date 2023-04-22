Rihanna And Her Son Break The Internet While Spotted Out In Paris

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna was spotted shopping at the Louis Vuitton store in Paris along with her adorable son and broke the internet with their fashionable fits.

The expectant mother carried her first born in her arms as she walked out the door and strutted her stuff in front of hundreds of photographers. The Savage X Fenty entrepreneur looked as stylish as ever as she wore a leather and faux-fur Marni block panel jacket over a crop top that showed off her growing baby bump.

She paired the fashionable fit with low rise jeans and strappy black heels and of course, was holding a Louis Vuitton purse. She rocked a pair of chandelier earrings for the casual fit and wore her hair in a sleek curly ponytails. As for her makeup, she kept her face natural and added a few sparkles, including lipgloss and light eye shadow.

Rih and A$AP’s son looked just as fashionable as his fly mama as he wore a Raiders jacket and grey joggers while spending time with the billionaire beauty.

While the couple have done a good job of only sharing photos of their son when they want to, earlier last week, Rih gave us another glimpse into her life as a mom when she shared a snapshot of her baby boy wearing a Fendi jacket with the brand’s logo and the word “Trouble” printed across the back.

Check it out below.

Too cute!

