93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Desiigner has found himself in some legal trouble after exposing himself on an airplane. Actually, he did a little more than just expose himself.

According to TMZ, Desiigner not only pulled his meat out, but also began masturbating while sitting in his first-class Delta seat.

Flight attendants allegedly asked him to stop several times. A pair of his friends assisted in moving him to the back of the plane, right before a jar of Vaseline fell into the aisleway.

Authorities say that Desiigner didn’t appear to be impaired when the plane stopped in Minnesota. When he was asked what was going on, he replied that he didn’t “get much … cootie” while in Japan. Yikes. He also said that he was aroused by the flight attendant and was hoping to make his move by displaying his “magic stick”.

The Panda rapper eventually took to Twitter to clarify what was going on with him. He says that while overseas he was forced to be in a hospital, while also adding that he “hasn’t been himself” over the past few months.

Here’s to hoping that he can get actually get the help he definitely needs.

To see the full report from TMZ, [click here].

Desiigner Charged With Indecent Exposure After Wild Airplane Incident was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com