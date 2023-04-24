Teyana Taylor Brings The Sexy To The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

There’s not a look Teyana Taylor can’t pull off and now she’s lending her expertise to other artists like Latto. Teyana stepped out looked snatching and fabulous on the red carpet of the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in this sexy Monot dress.

Teyana is currently trending for various reasons. She recently announced she was the creative director behind Latto’s Coachella set. In a clip circlulating social media, Teyana is seen running through choreography with Latto’s backup dancers while giving out instructions on the mic. Latto then joins and the two can be seen discussing logistics.

In other Teyana Taylor news, the artist turned creative director revealed, in a new interview with Angie Martinez, she didn’t feel “protected” by Pharrell when she first signed to his label as a teenager. While she looked at the super producer like a father and he was non-confrontational and unproblematic, he didn’t necessarily put his foot down.

“He’s not confrontational at all. He’s literally one of the sweetest people in just the whole wide world, you know what I’m saying? So, it wasn’t that he didn’t protect me, it’s just that a lot of hands started going into the cookie jar…it’s P, he not bout to be like ‘no, yall ni**as back up,” she said.

She added,

“Maybe he was hurt about some things. You don’t know. It could’ve been a thing of pride and ego at the time. We don’t know. To me, as a 15-year-old, it was, you didn’t protect me. You let everyone mishandle me. I signed to you. You let everybody get in the way and everybody break us apart. You didn’t protect me.”

All of which could be why she has stepped into a role to mentor and guide other artists. Teyana also flexed her creative muscle as a creative director at PrettyLittleThing.

