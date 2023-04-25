Grab your glasses Saucy Santana came to the Lemonade and spilled a cup full! The social media socialite talked about his budding music career and new music is on the way. Saucy talked about why he’s always involved in the rap girl beef and how he stays out the middle of his friends in the industry. Santana also spilled on his popular saying “Caresha Please,” and if he got a cut from the popular podcast on Revolt! Does he think Caresha should change the way she talks?… Get the full Lemonade in the interview. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
Saucy Santana Talks Female Rap Beef, 1800 Bad B, Caresha Please, New album, Being Gay in the Streets was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
