The Highest-Paid Players In The NFL Are Black Quarterbacks

NFL stars Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts are now two of the highest-paid football players in the league due to their historic negotiations this month.

Jackson’s contract breakdown

On April 27, the Baltimore Ravens announced that Jackson had signed a five-year contract worth a whopping $260 million. Now, the Florida-bred athlete takes the lead as the highest-paid player in the league at $52 million a year. The massive deal includes a $185 million guarantee. According to ESPN, the 6-foot-2 football star negotiated the pact without the help of agents or representation.

In a video posted to the Ravens’ Twitter account, the 26-year-old quarterback gushed about the legendary contract, telling fans, “For the last few months, there has been a lot of he said, she said. A lot of nail-biting. A lot of head-scratching going on.”

Jackson then held up a football toting the Ravens logo and said, “But for the next five years, it’s a lot of ‘flock’ going on. Let’s go! I can’t wait to get there. Can’t wait to be there.”

According to reports, during the negotiation process, Jackson asked to receive a guarantee similar to the one Deshaun Watson inked with the Cleveland Browns this year. Watson secured a $230 million pact with the team. Baltimore didn’t meet Jackson at his initial offer, but his salary is still pretty darn good considering.

The news doesn’t come as a surprise. Jackson, a 2018 first-round pick, was named league MVP after his phenomenal performance during the 2019 season. He scored 36 touchdown passes and broke the record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback at 1,206. Let’s not forget about his career record of 45-16 (.738).

In a statement, Raven’s general manager Eric DeCosta said he was thrilled about securing Jackson for the 2023 football season.

“We do feel that he’s the best quarterback in the NFL and I think this contract reflects that,” the coach added.

Jalen Hurts contract breakdown

The Heisman Trophy honoree landed his deal with the Ravens 10 days after Eagles star Jalen Hurts scored a legendary offer. Hurts, 24, is set to rake in $255 million in total. That comes out to $51 million per year. The Houston native locked in a guarantee worth $179.3 million.

Hurts has been the talk of the town ever since he helped lead the Eagles to Super Bowl 57. His performance on the field is nothing to scoff at. During the 2022 NFL season, the football star scored a 14-1 regular-season record. He scored 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. If he can keep up the stellar performance, Hurts will be making way more than $255 million when his contract is finished.

