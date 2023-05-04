WKYS AFRO TWERK FEST May 18th [Tickets Here]

THE DMV IS HEATING UP! 🔥 93.9 WKYS Presents Afro-Twerk Fest!
Pull up on us at Gees Lounge on May 18 from 9p-2a! Afro B and Sukihana are PULLING UP with us to perform their new single ‘Casamigos’ and a DJ set!
FIRST 93 TICKETS ARE FREE!
Click the link below to GRAB EM! MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR MAY 18 – IT’S GOING DOWN AT AFRO-TWERK FEST 🔥 Must be 21+ to party
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!!
