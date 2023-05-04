Events

WKYS AFRO TWERK FEST May 18th [Tickets Here]

Published on May 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
WKYS AFRO TWERK FEST

Source: Ricky Platinum / Radio One Digital

THE DMV IS HEATING UP! 🔥 93.9 WKYS Presents Afro-Twerk Fest!

Pull up on us at Gees Lounge on May 18 from 9p-2a! Afro B and Sukihana are PULLING UP with us to perform their new single ‘Casamigos’ and a DJ set! 

FIRST 93 TICKETS ARE FREE!

Click the link below to GRAB EM! MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR MAY 18 – IT’S GOING DOWN AT AFRO-TWERK FEST 🔥 Must be 21+ to party

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!!

More from 93.9 WKYS
Close