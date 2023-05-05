Good News

Tickets On Sale Now: The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise October 14th at Reid Temple AME

Published on May 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Save The Date

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 14th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

Also see:

Tickets On Sale Now: The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise October 14th at Reid Temple AME  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Close