Spirit Airlines To Offer Daily Nonstop Flights From BWI Airport To San Juan, Puerto Rico

Need affordable airfare to San Juan, Puerto Rico?
Well, beginning today travelers will have more options at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Spirit Airlines is set to expand service with two daily nonstop flights from BWI to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan.
Spirit is now the second-busiest airline operating at BWI Marshall, behind Southwest Airlines and by June, the airline will operate 22 daily departures to 15 destinations from BWI.
