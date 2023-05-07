93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Simone Biles who just got married — again!

Over the weekend, the 26 year old Olympic gymnast wed her husband Jonathan Owens for the second time in a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The tropical occasion featured 140 of the couple’s close friends and family and even though we weren’t there, we already know that it was a ceremony that was fit for royalty.

During the romantic affair, the bride reportedly wore four different dresses which she called “Kind of dramatic” during a recent Q&A on her Instagram Story, but followed up with “but you only have a wedding once” and we couldn’t agree more!

People.com also reported that the ceremony featured champagne, gold and white décor and of course, expensive flowers.

Just last month, the couple legally married at a small courthouse in Houston, Texas ahead of their destination wedding in Mexico over the weekend. For their first wedding, the gymnast kept it cute and classic and wore a chic $119 white gown by Selfie Leslie that was perfect for the quaint ceremony.

The beauty shared photos from her original wedding with the Houston Texans player on her Instagram page at the time along with the caption, “I do officially owens ”

Check out the post below.

Do it big, Simone! Congratulations to the gorgeous couple!

DON’T MISS…

Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl

Simone Biles Prioritizes Her Mental Health By Withdrawing From Team USA’s Final Competition In The Tokyo Olympics

10 Black Women Olympians Dominating The Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens Again In Mexico was originally published on hellobeautiful.com