Two senior law enforcement officials discovered Sunday that a 33-year-old alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer killed eight and wounded six at Allen outlet mall.

Allen police uncovered the shooter as Mauricio Garcia. It was reported that a fellow police officer at Allen Premium Outlets, who happen to be there at the time of the shooting killed Garcia Saturday.

The Dallas gunman had an “AR-15-style assault weapon,” according to President Joe Biden.

One senior law enforcement official said he had a tactical vest and weapon.

An insider said his car had more firearms and ammunition. Two senior law enforcement officials said he had a “rwds” patch on his breast during the massacre. One senior law enforcement official said the letters stand for “right-wing death squad,” a far-right online expression.

Two senior law enforcement officials said the shooter’s social media accounts had hundreds of posts with violent extremist rhetoric, including neo-Nazi and white supremacist content after assessment.

The investigation continues, officials said. The preliminary review identified no social media likes or shares for the gunman.

Two senior law enforcement officials stated that the police, the Texas Rangers, the FBI, and the ATF are investigating the incident as racial or ethnically motivated violent extremism.

One official indicated the shooter acted alone. His family and acquaintances are being questioned.

This was the second-deadliest mass shooting in the US this year and the second in Texas in a week.

Shooter Identified in Allen Outlet Mass Shooting, Here Is What We Know was originally published on thebeatdfw.com