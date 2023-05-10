Podcasts

Side Effects of Being Light Skinned with Damona Dixon | Small Doses Podcast EPISODE 271

Published on May 10, 2023

Being Light Skinned (with Damona Dixon) | Small Doses Podcast with Amanda Seales

Amanda Seales and Damona Dixon, aka Don’t Call Me White Girl, join forces to talk defying stereotypes, handling trolls, and the difference between bullying and colorism.

Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.

