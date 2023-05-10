Good News

CIAA To Donate $70K In School Supplies To Baltimore City & Baltimore County Schools

Published on May 10, 2023

CIAA Fan Fest 2023

The CIAA is paying the city back in an amazing way.

In collaboration with local Black Greek organizations, the CIAA will donate more than $70,000 in school supplies to Baltimore City Public Schools and Baltimore County Schools.

Each school will receive composition notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, backpacks, crayons, and more.

Additionally, the partners will contribute more than $20,000 to local Black Greek fraternities and sororities to donate to Baltimore charities of their choice.

Below are the Baltimore City Public Schools that will receive supplies:

  • Arundel Elementary
  • Booker T. Washington Middle
  • Calloway Elementary
  • Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle
  • Dr. Bernard Harris Elementary
  • Empowerment Academy
  • Hilton Elementary
  • Lilly May Carroll Jackson School
  • Matthew Henson
  • Mary Ann Winterling Elementary
  • Roseville Elementary
  • The Leadership School for Young Women
  • Woodmoor Elementary

Below are the Baltimore County Schools that will receive supplies:

  • Deer Park Middle Magnet
  • Dundalk High School/Sollers Point
  • Hebbville Elementary
  • Johnnycake Elementary
  • New Town High
  • Powhatan Elementary
  • Randallstown Middle
  • Randallstown High School

