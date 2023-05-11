The DMV

93.9 WKYS & The DMV Daily Presents Unity Day 2K23!

Published on May 11, 2023

The DMV Daily Unity Day

Source: @TheDMVDaily

93.9 WKYS & The DMV Daily Presents Unity Day 2K23! A Community Event In Honor Of National Children’s Day. Do Not Miss Out On A Full Day Of Games & Events Including a Celebrity Kickball Game, a 3v3 Youth Basketball Game,  Field Games, Attractions, An Eating Competition & More!

Give Back, Come Together, & Be A Part Of Something Bigger At Unity Day 2K23 #KYSinTheCommunity #DMVDaily

Get more information here: www.thedmvdaily.com/unityday2k23

