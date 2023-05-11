93.9 WKYS & The DMV Daily Presents Unity Day 2K23! A Community Event In Honor Of National Children’s Day. Do Not Miss Out On A Full Day Of Games & Events Including a Celebrity Kickball Game, a 3v3 Youth Basketball Game, Field Games, Attractions, An Eating Competition & More!
Give Back, Come Together, & Be A Part Of Something Bigger At Unity Day 2K23 #KYSinTheCommunity #DMVDaily
Get more information here: www.thedmvdaily.com/unityday2k23
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS:
- CIAA To Donate $70K In School Supplies To Baltimore City & Baltimore County Schools
- Report: Woman Shot & Killed While Driving on 702 In Essex
- VA Teen Dead After Dune Collapses at a North Carolina Beach
- Alexandria To Begin Process of Renaming Streets Honoring Confederate Leaders
- President Joe Biden To Deliver 2023 Commencement Speech At Howard University
- MCPS Adding Vape Detectors To 6 Schools
- Spirit Airlines To Offer Daily Nonstop Flights From BWI Airport To San Juan, Puerto Rico
- DC Woman Hospitalized After Being Attacked & Punched In The Face
- Wale Announces New Music Is On The Way At Something In The Water
- Morgan State University To Become First HBCU To Offer Division I Wrestling
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Chris Brown & Crew Allegedly Fight Usher at Las Vegas Birthday Party
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Chose A White Sperm Donor, And Here’s Why
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
From De Niro to Heffner: Oldest Celebrity Men to Have Newborn Babies!
-
Nicki Minaj Gives Us A Photo Dump... Of Her DUMP [Photos]
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala