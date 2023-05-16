Asking For A Friend: “His Bad Tipping Is Turning Me Off!”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Tierra who feels its a major red flag that her new love interest is a horrible tipper! Tiara says the more she goes on dates and outings with her new love interest, the more she’s noticing how bad of a tipper he is to wait staff. On their last date she noticed he only left their server a whopping three dollars!

Tiera called on Lore’l and Kyle for advice from the hustlers because she says besides his tipping issues, everything else has been going extremely well! She noted that even earn she tried to compromise and leave the tip on her own he asked her to stop! Is this a major red flag or should she ignore it? Listen to the full call below and let us know what you think!

