Viola Davis Stuns In Valentino At The Cannes Film Festival

Viola Davis made a fashionable appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival earlier this week where she was spotted rocking a white Valentino gown that was everything!

The legendary actress rocked the angelic designer ensemble to perfection which featured a one shouldered white floor length gown. She paired the stunning look with an oversized fur coat to match the all white color scheme.

The elegant dress fit the beauty like a glove as she was all smiles for her red carpet appearance. She accessorized the red capet staple with minimal jewelry and wore her dark brown hair in a full afro that framed the sides of her stunning face.

The starlet took to Instagram to show off the look to perfection and was sure to give us style goals in the process while captioning the post, “Felt like a Queen with her King! Thank you @maisonvalentino and of course @lorealparis”

The beauty has certainly been showing out on the fashion front lately and absolutely killed this look! From her glowing skin to her stunning hair style to the elegant ensemble and everything in between, Viola Davis exudes radiance and excellence!

Beauties, what do you think about Davis’ latest red carpet look? Did she nail it?

