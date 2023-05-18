NLE Choppa Talks Cottonwood 2, His 6th Sense, Sleeping With His Therapist, Sl*t Me Out Video+ More

NLE Choppa came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and spilled on his latest album “Cottonwood 2.” The “Slut Me Out” rapper talked about how diversifying his sound gave him more exposure with this project. He talked about his viral video with Sukihana and how it could have been more x rated than the only fans version. NLE also spilled on some of his most freaky lines of his songs…Did he actually sleep with his therapIst? You have to watch the full interview to find out! So grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
