Megan Thee Stallion is back outside and we’re happy to see it. However, hotties will have to wait a little while for some new music.
It’s no secret the head hot girl coach has had some unpleasant moments over the last few years so it comes as no surprise that she is taking a temporary step back from the rap industry,
Megan recently shared with InStyle Magazine that the last few months have mentally drained her and that she’s currently focused on healing.
The H-Town Hottie shared that life right now is spending time with her dogs, working out, bingeing TV shows, and protecting her peace.
“The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance,” Megan said.
We love to hear it and hope that Megan is able to find peace and serenity in her life!
Megan Thee Stallion Is Currently Focused On Healing: “Expect New Music When I’m In A Better Place” was originally published on 92q.com
