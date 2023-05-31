Tyler, the Creator Announces Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival’s Return In Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Video “The Hillbillies”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler, the Creator announced his annual music festival Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival’s return this Fall. The festivities return at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Read more details about the festival’s return inside.

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s music video for “The Hillbillies” came out yesterday (May 30) and made the perfect safe space for Tyler to make the special announcement about the 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. They dropped a fun, summertime banger for the girls to get ready and party to.

The super star cousin pair dropped their newly released track with a Neal Farmer-directed music video filmed solely on VHS tape. Keem and Kenny rely on heavy’90s aesthetics and homemade music videos. While the rest of the video is shot on a fisheye lens. Their adventures include wandering around private jets and hotel rooms, showcasing their fashions, and doing little dances for the camera over a beat that samples Bon Iver’s “PDLIF.” The video included shots set in London juxtaposed with shots both in and outside of L.A.’s Dodger Stadium, where Kendrick, Keem, and Tyler camp out with their classic sky-blue Beemer and a beige Bentley. At the end, Tyler flashes a Camp Flog Gnaw pin.

Tyler seemed to hint at the festival happening again in the video, but officially confirmed today (May 31) online. This is the festival’s first installation since 2019, where Solange, Juice WRLD, Brockhampton, FKA twigs and more performed.

The upcoming festival returns for its ninth installment on November 11 and 12 at its usual venue – Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. The official lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but previous years had artists like SZA, Solange, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Mac Miller perform.

Advance tickets will be available starting Friday, June 2, at 12 p.m. PT.

