Halle Bailey is an incredibly talented and dynamic actress who has captured hearts and captivated audiences with her portrayal of Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” Lore’l and Kyle Santillian spoke to Ms. Bailey about her new leading roles in both The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple, working with icons like Jodi Benson and Oprah Winfrey, new music and more!

We spoke to her about the initial controversy surrounding The Little Mermaid casting and the criticism that was coming from fan who wanted to see Ariel depicted as a white woman. When it comes to Baileys thoughts on the matter she simply says, “I expected it.” despite it all, Bailey says children of all races deserve to see familiar faces on the big screen. She’s the first woman of color to portray a Disney princess in a live-action film. Her casting is a powerful statement of representation and inclusivity, breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation of young girls to see themselves reflected in the magical world of Disney.

Halle Bailey On ‘The Little Mermaid’ Casting Controversy: “We Deserve To See Ourselves.” was originally published on themorninghustle.com