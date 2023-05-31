Bowie State University Grad Student’s Class Project Turns Into Maryland State Law

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jakeya Johnson’s assignment for Public Administration & Policy at Bowie State University was turned into a state law that will go into effect on July 1st across the University System of Maryland Schools.

Johnson was required to develop a “policy solution to a public problem.” Johnson has become a vocal supporter of reproductive rights and liberties in recent years, so she went there.

She noticed that students would have to travel more than an hour and a half to referred facilities that were difficult to schedule an appointment. Expanding reproductive health care on the Bowie State campus became Johnson’s new mission.

Johnson began with the idea of vending machines stocked with emergency contraception, which state lawmakers have tried and failed to pass in the past. To make her vision a reality, Johnson approached Maryland Sen. Ariana Kelly, who was working on other reproductive rights bills at the time.

The bill was passed and signed into law by Maryland Governor Wes Moore earlier this month. The law specifically states that all FDA-approved forms of over-the-counter contraception will be available on college campuses, which could include common birth control medication later this summer.

